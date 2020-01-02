Chelsea FC to Wear Throwback Kits in FA Cup Clash (Photos)

The FA Cup gets going in earnest this weekend, and Chelsea FC will take on Nottingham Forest in a third round clash at Stamford Bridge. The home side will be wearing a special outfit for this occasion, one that harkens back to their triumphant glory against Leeds United in the 1970 FA Cup final replay.
As a posting on the club’s official site states: “Chelsea adopted yellow socks and yellow trim on the blue shorts, a change from our traditional white socks and trim in order to avoid colour clashes with the opposition. To complete the look we adopted a golden lion badge to be in keeping with the rest of the trim detail.”
“Paying tribute to this moment from the rich heritage of the club, this crest from 1970 final replay has been brought back with this commemorative kit, replicated through a modern silicone execution. The jersey itself is royal blue throughout, while yellow comes through with the shorts trim, badge, socks and even the players’ numbers – matching the colourway of the original.”
And you may be asking yourself- can you buy this new Nike kit? Of course! Every sports team in every league all across the world is all about selling more shirts, and really that’s the main reason they wear these throwbacks and do these kinds of things in the first place. Gotta capitalize, right?
Well, we’re a lot more interested in history than promotions, and below you can find more information about the history of this match.
Chelsea are tied for third, all-time, in FA Cup final wins (8) and tied for fourth in title game appearances (13). They won it all in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2017.
