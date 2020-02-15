Chelsea FC Starting XI vs Manchester United

February 15, 2020 By Leave a Comment
chelsea fc

At his weekly news conference yesterday, ahead of the massive crunch clash against Manchester United Monday night, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard opened up about the forward/winger situation. He praised the new addition, Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, who will join the team at the end of the season.

Lampard said the arrival of the Moroccan international does not guarantee the exit of wingers Willian and Pedro however. He did admit though that conversations are “ongoing” about potential transfer deals for both players. That all said, let’s take a look at what kind of lineup Lampard might put out in this match-up between intersectional rivals.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Abraham

 Hudson-Odoi      Mount        Willian 

  Kante    Jorginho     

Azpilicueta     Rudiger     Tomori   James    

Kepa

Manchester United at Chelsea FC FYIs

February 17, 8pm, Stamford Bridge

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Starting XI predictions:     Manchester United

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HD

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Form Guide: Chelsea   DDLWL     Manchester United   DLLWL

Odds: Chelsea win 5/6,  Draw 11/4,  Manchester United win 7/2

Probabilities via Google: Chelsea win 50%,  Draw 27%,  Manchester United win 23%

