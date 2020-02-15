Chelsea FC Starting XI vs Manchester United

At his weekly news conference yesterday, ahead of the massive crunch clash against Manchester United Monday night, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard opened up about the forward/winger situation. He praised the new addition, Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, who will join the team at the end of the season.
Lampard said the arrival of the Moroccan international does not guarantee the exit of wingers Willian and Pedro however. He did admit though that conversations are “ongoing” about potential transfer deals for both players. That all said, let’s take a look at what kind of lineup Lampard might put out in this match-up between intersectional rivals.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United
Abraham
Hudson-Odoi Mount Willian
Kante Jorginho
Azpilicueta Rudiger Tomori James
Kepa
Manchester United at Chelsea FC FYIs
February 17, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI predictions: Manchester United
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HD
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Form Guide: Chelsea DDLWL Manchester United DLLWL
Odds: Chelsea win 5/6, Draw 11/4, Manchester United win 7/2
Probabilities via Google: Chelsea win 50%, Draw 27%, Manchester United win 23%
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind