Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

Southampton FC are really in a world of hurt right now, when it comes to the standings. Newly promoted this season, they could easily find themselves falling right back to down to the Championship. Certainly, the start to the season has been about as disappointing as possible, on the south coast. The North Londoners have to bag all three points here.

It would be pretty awful for Mikel Arteta and his men, to end up with a draw or worse on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Oct. 5, 2024, at 3pm UK, Emirates Stadium, London

Preview Content: Arsenal Starting XI Prediction Team News for Both Sides

Google Result Probability: Southampton FC 5% Draw 10% Arsenal 85%

PL Position, Form Guide: Southampton FC 19th, 1 pt, LLLDL Arsenal 3rd, 14 pts WDWDW

The Emirates should be rocking for this one. Given the recent form of both sides, the home crowd will be expecting a big win.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard.

