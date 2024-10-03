Arsenal vs Southampton FC Team News: White, Timber, Smallbone

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a couple of key players who are doubts on Saturday, when the Gunners welcome in Southampton FC. Defenders Ben White (knee) and Jurrien Timber (unspecified/undisclosed issue) face late fitness tests in order to make the squad for the home clash against Saints. With an eye on the upcoming international break, Arteta might just be best served by sitting White and Timber here, as

1. they’ll be getting extra rest/recuperative time soon and 2. the North Londoners are facing a truly dreadful side here.

Arsenal vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Oct. 5, 2024, at 3pm UK, Emirates Stadium, London

Preview Content: Arsenal Starting XI Prediction Team News for Both Sides

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Southampton FC 5% Draw 10% Arsenal 85%

PL Position, Form Guide: Southampton FC 19th, 1 pt, LLLDL Arsenal 3rd, 14 pts WDWDW

Team News for Both Sides

If they are sidelined, they’ll join the likes of the Gunners foursome who are already ruled out: Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee problem), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf issue), Kieran Tierney (thigh injury) and Martin Odegaard (the heavily publicized ankle problem). Shifting gears to the visitors, they are a much more fit squad than Arsenal right now, with only Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (ankle) ruled out.

Meanwhile William Smallbone (muscular issue in the thigh area) is touch-and-go here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories