The likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all recently suffered injuries for Arsenal, and the trio have of plenty of company in the Gunners treatment room.

Let’s start with Tomiyasu, who picked up a slight knock while playing for Japan at the Asian Cup. He’s expected to be fit to face Burnley FC on Saturday.

Arsenal at Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 17, 3pm, Turf Moor

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Standings, Form: Arsenal FC 3rd, 52 pts, WWWWL Burnley FC 19th, 13 pts, LDLDL

Result Probability Arsenal FC 73% Draw 17% Burnley 10%

Arsenal Team News

As for Smith Rowe, he missed out on the whomping of West Ham last weekend after suffering an ankle during the previous week’s training. Gabriel Jesus missed the 6-0 destruction of the Hammers as well, meaning he’s been absent from the last two matches now.

The Brazilian has once again suffered knee problems, but this time the situation is not thought to be serious. Moving on to Zinchenko, he has a calf problem, but not much is known about the extent or the severity of the injury.

Moving on to midfielder Thomas Partey, who has barely played at all this season, his hamstring has kept him out since October. There is no timetable for his return.

Finally, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber continue battling back from longer-term injury issues. The news has been much better with the latter, as there seems to be a growing sense of optimism that he’ll play again this term.

