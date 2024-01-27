Arsenal Team News at Nottm Forest: Rice, Partey, Gabriel

The team news situation looks pretty good for Arsenal as they resume their season on Tuesday night at Nottingham Forest. Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes are both expected to be passed fit to feature while there is optimism that Thomas Partey could be in the mix too.

Rice’s hamstring injury has proven to be nothing serious, only just “tightness.” Partey has returned to full training, so he should definitely make the midweek matchday squad.

Arsenal FC at Nottingham Forest FC FYIs

Kick: Tue Jan 31, 7:30 pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Arsenal FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction Full Injury List

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal WLLDW Nottingham Forest LWWLL

PL Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 43 pts Nottingham Forest 16th, 20 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Nottingham Forest 12% Draw 19%

Arsenal Team News

As for Gabriel, he suffered a knock due to a collision that occurred in the Crystal Palace game. He has shaken it off now and should be fine.

Meanwhile Takehiro Tomiyasu remains away from the club, at the Asian Cup, on international duty with Japan. The warm weather training trip to Dubai was great for the Gunners, as it helped a few players get right.

One example is central defender Jurrien Timber, who could actually feature before the season is over. It had previously been thought that his season was done.

Fabio Vieira is another example, as he continues his rehabilitation process, and moves closer towards a return.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories