Arsenal Team News, Injury List, Match Preview at Inter Milan

Arsenal FC are currently top of the table in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, so this is a good time to be a Gooner. With a place in the top eight almost already assured, and likewise for their opponent, Inter Milan, this Tuesday night tie won’t be too intense. However, it’s also not going to be a dead rubber clash in Milano, by any means.

So with that in mind, let’s get you up to speed on everything that you need to know for this clash at the San Siro.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7

Arsenal FC at Inter Milan

Kickoff: Tue Jan 20, 8pm, San Siro, Milan, Italy

Arsenal FC Injury Updates: go here

UEFA Champions League Standings, Form Arsenal 1st, WWWWW 18 pts Inter Milan 6th 12 pts WWWLL

Google Result Probability: Arsenal Win 36% Draw 28% Inter Milan 36%

Arsenal Team News vs Inter Milan

There is no change in the injury/availability etc. situation here. Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Max Dowman remain sidelined, and no one else. Here is a link to the latest on that.

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI vs Inter Milan

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

