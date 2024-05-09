The most streamed Eurovision songs of all time

With Eurovision approaching this weekend in Malmo, Sweden, PASINO.ch has revealed the most streamed Eurovision songs on Spotify, shedding light on evolving music trends and the lasting influence of Eurovision artists in the digital era.

Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands tops the charts with his 2019 Eurovision-winning hit “Arcade,” amassing an impressive 1.15 billion streams and gaining global recognition for its broad appeal. Following him is Rosa Linn from Armenia, whose 2022 song “Snap” did not win Eurovision but still garnered a substantial 990 million streams, demonstrating the impact of Eurovision songs.

Italian rock band Måneskin, with their 2021 winner “Zitti E Buoni,” has made an impact in global interest in rock music, with 461 million streams. Meanwhile, Loreen from Sweden, who won in 2012 with “Euphoria,” continues to enjoy popularity with 110 million streams; her 2023 track “Tattoo” further proves her ongoing appeal with 483 million streams. These artists demonstrate how Eurovision continues to influence music trends and artist popularity well beyond the competition itself.

The impressive streaming numbers for songs like Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” and others can largely be credited to their popularity on TikTok. This platform has become a major player in the music industry, quickly making songs popular worldwide.

TikTok users create and share videos using these songs, often with dances or challenges, which helps the music connect with a wide audience. This trend not only spreads the songs beyond the usual Eurovision fans but also brings older tracks back into the spotlight and introduces them to new listeners, increasing their streams and cultural influence.

Eurovision Legends and Their Global Impact

ABBA – “Waterloo” (Sweden, 1974) – 320,060,325 streams Loreen – “Euphoria” (Sweden, 2012) – 109,881,985 streams Conchita Wurst – “Rise Like a Phoenix” (Austria, 2014) – 28,046,214 streams Johnny Logan – “Hold Me Now” (Ireland, 1987) – 39,456,822 streams Johnny Logan – “What’s Another Year” (Ireland, 1980) – 11,001,802 streams Céline Dion – “Ne partez pas sans moi” (Switzerland, 1988) – 10,137,051 streams

ABBA’s victory in the 1974 Eurovision with “Waterloo” really kicked off their global music career. The song was a big hit worldwide and set the stage for ABBA to become pop music legends. Their music, known for its catchy tunes and unique sound, still influences musicians today and remains popular with fans of all ages.

Johnny Logan is a standout figure in Eurovision history, nicknamed “Mr. Eurovision” because he won the contest twice for Ireland, first in 1980 and again in 1987. His songs are still loved by many, and his performances have set high standards for those who followed.

Céline Dion’s win in the 1988 Eurovision with “Ne partez pas sans moi” for Switzerland made her a star beyond the French-speaking world. This boost helped her get a big record deal and paved the way for a hugely successful global career, including hits like “My Heart Will Go On.”

Conchita Wurst won Eurovision in 2014 with “Rise Like a Phoenix,” making a powerful statement against discrimination and celebrating diversity. This win was more than just about music; it was a cultural moment that pushed for tolerance and acceptance, earning Conchita fans worldwide.

While older Eurovision songs may not have as many Spotify streams as newer ones, their influence remains strong. These classic tracks continue to inspire and entertain both old and new audiences, showcasing impact of great music and its ability to connect people across different generations and across Europe.

