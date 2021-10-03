Urban Meyer Caught Grinding with Woman Who Isn’t His Wife (Video)

By

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was caught on video last night “interacting” with a woman who is a.) not his wife and b.) significantly younger than he.

And when we say “interacting,” we mean that the as of now unidentified woman was twerking up on him, basically giving him a lap dance. Meyer, 57, is overtly flirting with a woman who is probably in the ballpark of 21 to 28 years in age.

Will be interesting to see what his wife Shelly thinks of this.

Of course, the fact that he was photographed wearing a pink Ohio State pullover, pretty much telegraphing who he is, indicates he almost wants to get caught. Perhaps he wants the Jaguars to fire him, as we all know how unhappy he is there.

I guess he’s even willing to jeopardize his marriage in order to get out of his current gig (and maybe take the USC job?)

Here’s the video that’s making the rounds:

"Family Values"

"We do things the right way here" https://t.co/oEIeiZbVuy — Fully Vaxxed Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) October 3, 2021

And just in case you are not sure that it’s really him, take a look at this:

And again at the other photo below:

"Homer Simpson?"

"No, my name is Guy Incognito!" https://t.co/p5QHoEZTN7 — Fully Vaxxed Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) October 3, 2021

Urban Meyer about to tell his wife this Trevor Lawrence ? pic.twitter.com/Oq3UebQpHa — PonderThat! ? (@PonderThat4) October 3, 2021

Urban Meyer, no stranger to scandal, at any stop of his coaching career (Utah, Florida, Ohio State) is used to finding himself in public firestorms.

While his camp and people have yet to make a public statement on this, you know how the cycle goes. This sums it up best:

The Urban Meyer Cycle is really progressing quickly isn't it? We skipped the instant success straight to the Scandal. pic.twitter.com/kQiWR3ctcZ — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) October 3, 2021

Following the fallout from this latest Urban Meyer escapade should be interesting to say the least.

