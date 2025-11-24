“Michigan vs. Everybody.” Whomever is monetizing that phrase, more power to you. Don’t hate the player, hate the game. Ditto for “Ohio Against the World.” If you’re the person who gets paid off that slogan, you deserve all the kudos. You’re winning at capitalism.
That said, both of these concepts are next level stupid. Really, this is insanely dumb.
The Game FYIs
#1 Ohio State Buckeyes at #15 Michigan Wolverines
Saturday, November 29, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Big Noon Kickoff, FOX
Spread -10.5, Over/Under 44.5
First off, whose side is Everybody/The World on this Saturday? Everyone outside of Ohio is with Michigan? But the entire world outside of Michigan are against them, correct?
So if you’re everybody/the world you’re rooting for a tie? This an IRQ (Issue Raising Question). It’s like how people say “knowledge is power,” but we know “power = money” and yet in America today, the least knowledgeable people have the most power.
See November 5th, 2024 for more on that. Immanuel Kant is considered one of history’s greatest logicians, so this nonsense would be the total inverse of that.
Maybe that’s too macro, let’s go back to the micro now. Michigan and Ohio State are the bluest of the college football blue bloods. They comprise the greatest rivalry in all of sports. Not just football, but all of sports. Michigan and Ohio State are the two most recent national champions.
They are many things, but persecuted is not one of them. The idea of having a persecution complex when you’re a Michigan or Ohio State fan is off-the-charts insane.
The TV networks love you. BTN bases its whole existence on you. All the rankings (polls, CFP, recruiting etc.) favor you. “The World” and “Everybody” (in a college football sense we mean) is with you.
But whatever, keep telling yourself that “they’re all out to get you!” It seems to be a winning strategy in America today. Just look at the m.o. of the political party that currently controls all three branches of government.
Utilizing the “we’re always the underdog, no matter what” mentality got them to where they are today.
