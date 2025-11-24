“Michigan vs. Everybody.” Whomever is monetizing that phrase, more power to you. Don’t hate the player, hate the game. Ditto for “Ohio Against the World.” If you’re the person who gets paid off that slogan, you deserve all the kudos. You’re winning at capitalism.

That said, both of these concepts are next level stupid. Really, this is insanely dumb.

The Game FYIs

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes at #15 Michigan Wolverines

