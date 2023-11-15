David Braun Promoted to Full Time Northwestern Football Coach

Entering 2023, David Braun had never held a coaching position, of any kind, on the FBS level. As of today, he’s now the full-time, permanent head coach of a Big Ten football program.

According to multiple reports, he’s been informed that he’ll have the “interim” part of his job title removed. He’s led Northwestern to a 5-5 season thus far, after the program slumped to 1-11 last year (4-20 the past two years) under Pat Fitzgerald.

Braun’s players have been calling for this promotion for some time, with multiple members of the team tweeting on social media #removethetag.

“Love our team,” David Braun responded on Monday, when asked about the players hash tag.

“This is a group that continues to just pull together. I take that as a sign of, I must be doing something right, from a standpoint that they feel like they got a head coach that they believe in. I’m really focused on making sure I’m doing everything in my power to make sure that we’re prepared to be at our best for Purdue.”

Although Braun denied having any conversations with Athletic Director Derrick Gragg about a potential contract extension at that Monday press conference.

“There hasn’t,” he said when asked if any extension talks had been held since the 24-10 win at Wisconsin.

“What I will say, and I’m very confident in, is that the people that are involved in that process, it’s a critical process, they’re taking the proper steps that they need to take to ensure that the program is led in the right manner moving forward. I’m gonna continue to put my focus into ensuring that this team is ready to go play at its best against Purdue.

“Dr. Gragg has been incredibly supportive of this team throughout this process and has involved our players in this process, which is something that is a credit to him. This is something, that I know is an ongoing process for him, that they take very seriously. I’m gonna continue to control the things I can control.”

So maybe this all happened some time after Monday afternoon?

Or perhaps the only thing that’s been discussed is the promotion? And there isn’t anything on the table yet about how long he’ll be in charge, or how much money he would make doing the gig?

“We’re in consistent communication. I mean, we’re talking weekly,” David Braun said of his relationship with Dr. Gragg.

Our College Football Live update on David Braun’s promotion from interim to permanent head coach at Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/Gf3qABYk6k — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 15, 2023

“He’s been supportive, supportive of me, and asked me often what we need from him to make sure that we continue to support our student-athletes.

“I think the one place that he and I have complete alignment is understanding that we owe everything that we got to make sure that this group of guys has an incredible experience this season.”

Most likely it would be the standard five year deal that most guys get. David Braun has most certainly earned this.

What he’s been able to do is nothing short of a miracle, considering the scandal and upheaval that broke out in July. If he gets the Cats to a bowl game, he basically deserves Big Ten Coach of the Year, when you consider the context of everything.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

