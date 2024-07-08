Spain vs. Croatia Preview: Renewed Rivalry in Euro 2024 Group B

Euro 2024 kicks off this weekend in Germany with Spain and Croatia set to renew their rivalry. They both find themselves in a tough group, with defending champions Italy also in contention to qualify for the knockout round.

The two teams have faced each other in the last three European competitions, including the Nations League Final when Spain clinched the title on penalties. Before that, they met at the Euro 2020 Round of 16, producing an eight-goal thriller, the second-highest-scoring match in European Championship history. La Roja came out on top, thumping the Balkans 5-3. Spain and Croatia also played in the Euro 2016 Group Stage, with the latter coming out on top 2-1.

This year presents another encounter between the two teams, and given their previous outings, fans can expect yet another thriller. We take a sneak peek at this highly anticipated clash, analyzing both teams’ strengths and their recent run of form.

Spain Seeks to Bounce Back from Previous Setbacks

La Roja has endured a tough spell in major tournaments since their dominant run under former manager Vicente del Bosque, where they became the first team to win consecutive European Championships. Their steep downfall began after a 3-0 loss to Brazil at the 2014 FIFA Confederations Cup Final. They followed their abysmal performance with a disappointing campaign at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, crashing out in the group stage. Spain’s woes continued at Euro 2016 when they failed to make it past the Round of 16, losing 2-0 to Italy. In 2018, their World Cup run was cut short in the Round of 16, losing to hosts Russia on penalties.

The team achieved moderate success under head coach Luis Enrique, making it to the semifinal of Euro 2020 and the 2022 Nations League final. However, Enrique resigned following a disappointing penalties loss to Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Luis de la Fuente was appointed to replace the former Barça manager, inheriting a Spanish side of mostly young talents and a few veterans. He has been tasked with ushering in another generation of Spanish football players and will hope to restore Spain to the upper echelon of elite football teams this summer.

So far under de la Fuente, Spain won their first UEFA Nations League title and also topped their Euro Qualifying Group, losing only to Scotland. La Roja’s recent run of form puts them among the contenders at this year’s Euros as they seek to become the team with the most European Championship titles.

Croatia Aim to Make It Past the Quarterfinal for the First Time

Croatia’s representation at the European Championships is well documented. Featuring previously as a part of Yugoslavia up until 1992, Croatia has failed to qualify for the tournament only once (Euro 2000) since the national team gained admission into UEFA in 1993. However, the Balkans are yet to secure a spot in the semifinal of the competition.

Croatia had their most successful campaign at their debut appearance in Euro 1996 and again in Euro 2008, but have only made it out of the group stage twice ever since, losing to Portugal in 2016 and as earlier mentioned, Spain in 2021.

Despite their shortcomings at the Euros, they remain one of the top teams to look out for this year after making it to two consecutive World Cup semifinals and advancing to the Final in 2018.

Comparing Both Teams’ Potential Starting Lineups

Spain is the favorites to win Group B and must secure all three points in the opening game to erase any doubts about qualifying for the knockout rounds. Luis de la Fuente will almost certainly adopt Spain’s traditional 4-3-3 formation, with an emphasis on dominating the ball from the midfield. Rodri and Pedri will be at the heart of Spain’s creativity on this side of the pitch, although de la Fuente will hope the latter doesn’t get bit by the injury bug that has plagued him for most of the season. Gavi’s injury will be a big blow for La Roja, especially his attack-minded style of play and ability to cut through tight spaces. However, the likes of Fermin Lopez and Fabian Ruiz are worthy replacements and should help get the job done.

Croatia’s strength will also lie in midfield with the ageless Luka Modric leading the pack. With this likely being his final Euros tournament, Croatia tickets will be highly coveted as fans hope to witness the final dance of his illustrious career. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner will be joined by Manchester City’s Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, who now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Expect Spain to field a back four with the experienced Dani Carvajal and Bayer Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo on the right and left wings, respectively. Aymeric Laporte keeps his spot at center back while Atletico Madrid interest Robin Le Normand pairs up with the former Cityzen. Unai Simon will retain his spot at goalkeeper, fending off competition from Arsenal’s David Raya.

For Croatia, Zlatko Dalic will keep Dominik Livakovic in front of goal and also field a talented center-back pair of Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol and veteran Domagoj Vida, who has 105 caps for the Balkans. The 35-year-old AEK Athens player can be utilized in all four defensive positions and his experience could prove useful against Spain’s fast-paced attack. Joseph Stanisic, who was a regular in Bayer Leverkusen’s starting lineup, will line up with Josip Juranovic on the flanks to complete Croatia’s four-man defense.

Spain will have the superior forward line coming into this game, with 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal set to light up the Euros with his fast-paced, intellectual play on the right wing. The Barça forward has continued to prove that he is a grown man in a young body and could cause problems for Croatia on the flanks. De la Fuente could use Nico Williams or Dani Olmo as Yamal’s wing partner while Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, who has 35 goals for his country, will start at the nine.

Croatia’s attackers may not be as lethal, but Dalic still boasts Andrej Kramaric, Marco Palisic, and a proven Ivan Perisic. The in-form Ante Budimir could fill in as center forward after a stellar 17-goal season for La Liga side Osasuna, with Lovro Majer and Kramaric occupying the flanks.

