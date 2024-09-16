Champions League 2024/25: The players to watch

(Stock Photo ID: 2314510459)

With the new Champions League season getting underway, football fans welcome the introduction of a new Swiss-style format for Europe’s premier competition, which sees four new teams added to a league table for the group stages, making games closer contested and Champions League betting more unpredictable.

While many had feared the competition had become stale – the same few teams reaching the latter stages and Real Madrid often lifting the trophy – it will be interesting to see what influence the new format has on the group stages.

As fixtures begin to pile up around Europe’s top leagues, games will be defined by individual moments of quality, with some of the best players in the world on display throughout the continental campaign.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the key players to watch in the 2024/25 Champions League season.

Joao Palhinha – Bayern Munich

While Bayern Munich made the last four of the Champions League last season under Thomas Tuchel, they ultimately fell short against Real Madrid over two legs, losing 4-3 on aggregate.

Despite earning a 2-2 draw against the eventual champions in Bavaria, Tuchel’s side leaked goals in the return leg – with two late strikes from Joselu dumping Bayern out and costing the manager his job.

Vincent Kompany is now the man in charge and his summer signings have proved astute, with Joao Palhinha arriving from Fulham to win back possession and protect the back four.

The Portuguese international, who was the star man in west London throughout his two Premier League seasons, could be the difference-maker if Bayern want to make the final this year.

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

Hansi Flick is off to a flying start in charge of Barcelona, and that is largely down to the goal-scoring ability of Robert Lewandoski, who is approaching his 100th goal in the Champions League.

The 35-year-old, who won the 2020 Champions League with Flick against Paris Saint-Germain, is the third-highest scorer in the competition’s history with 94, and given Barca’s early form domestically, he’s likely to hit that century mark this season.

Lewandoski, combined with the attacking flair of Lamine Yamal, who shone at Euro 2024 in Spain’s winning side, will cause plenty of defences headaches in Europe, placed in a tough group with last year’s finalist, Borussia Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

The worst-kept secret in football this summer was Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman finally put pen to paper on a long-term deal at the Santiago Bernabéu, making the defending champions even stronger.

Carlo Ancelotti has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, with Mbappe interchanging between Vincius Jr, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham to form a formidable frontline capable of making it three titles in the last four years.

Mbappe opened his account for Madrid in the Super Cup victory over Atalanta, and his brace against Betis in La Liga was the first example of him stepping up to win a game for Madrid single-handedly.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, who returns to the Champions League for the first time since 2022/23 with Liverpool, provide competition for the top scorer award, and Mbappe will need to hit the ground running in order to show the Madridistas exactly why he is donning the famous number nine shirt.

