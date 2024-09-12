Alejandro Irarragorri: Santos Laguna is a standard bearer of the Comarca

Club Santos Laguna, a team of Orlegi Sports, a company led by Alejandro Irarragorri, is presented as a symbol of identity of the Comarca Lagunera, as well as an example of how sports generate a positive impact on the development of a region.

Alejandro Irarragorri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orlegi Sports, emphasizes that Club Santos Laguna has been a pillar for the social transformation of the Comarca Lagunera, rising as a reference of identity for the inhabitants of the region that includes the municipalities of Gómez Palacio and Ciudad Lerdo in the state of Durango, and Torreón in the state of Coahuila, the city where Territorio Santos Modelo and Estadio Corona, the home of the albiverdes, are located.

IRARRAGORRI: SANTOS LAGUNA AND TORREÓN, A POWERFUL BOND

Alejandro Irarragorri considers that Torreón and Santos Laguna have a strong connection that goes beyond professional soccer, since, of the 115 years of life of the Coahuila city, 40 of them have been lived with the Laguna team, in which both entities have grown thanks to the strong sense of belonging of the inhabitants of the region.

“Soccer arises from the social dynamics of a region and in the case of the Comarca Lagunera, the need to identify with something was strong. Since the foundation of Santos Laguna, the team has been an asset for the people and the region, through which they express their emotions and concerns,” said Irarragorri.

IRARRAGORRI: TSM IS THE HOME OF SANTOS LAGUNA AND ALL LAGUNEROS

Another example of the impact of soccer and Santos Laguna in the region is Territorio Santos Modelo, a sports complex that houses the Corona Stadium and the club’s operational offices, a work that reflects the unity and will of all those who built it and that has become the epicenter of the emotions and hopes of the inhabitants of the Comarca Lagunera.

Alejandro Irarragorri explains: “Territorio Santos Modelo is a 23-hectare project that includes Corona Stadium, administrative offices, a high performance center, a church, and the clubhouse for the basic forces; all of this was achieved through the unity of the entire business community and the people of La Laguna, resulting in one of the most important sports complexes in Latin America.”

Territorio Santos Modelo is considered an international benchmark in sports infrastructure and for this reason, Alejandro Irarragorri points out, “in many ways it symbolizes the strength of La Laguna and what can be achieved through the union of all wills.”

THE SUPPORT OF THE REGION STRENGTHENS SANTOS LAGUNA: IRARRAGORRI

Another of the pillars that have marked the history of Santos Laguna is the support and collaboration of its sponsors and commercial partners, who have always seen in the Club a project of positive transformation and a vehicle to face the challenges experienced in the Comarca.

“Santos Laguna is the soccer team in Mexico that has had the same sponsors on its uniform for the most years; this has to do with the solidarity and commercial action it causes, in addition to representing a region that, despite its challenges, does not cease to be a fertile land full of opportunities,” Irarragorri highlights.For the inhabitants of the Comarca Lagunera, Club Santos Laguna is not only a soccer team, but also a reference of identity and a banner of their pride of belonging. “Thanks to the union that exists between the club, its fans, and the entire region, we have been able to build a history of progress and development; the passion and identity of this team is a faithful reflection of the essence of La Laguna,” concludes Alejandro Irarragorri.

