Exploring Premier League Betting Markets for Next Season

The Premier League is one of the most popular sporting events on the planet with billions of people tuning in throughout the season. English football’s top division enjoys mass appeal thanks to the drama and unpredictability on the field and the enthralling narratives that develop from August through to May. Many enthusiasts also choose to predict the outcome of games to add to the intrigue of matchday.

There are countless markets to checkout during the campaign with plenty of outcomes to wager on at both ends of the table. This article will walk through some of the most popular Premier League betting options that can be accessed even before a ball is kicked.

The Title Race

Arsenal ended their long wait to win the Premier League title, lifting the trophy last season for the first time since 2004. After three consecutive second-placed finishes, Mikel Arteta and his team proved the doubters wrong with a fine campaign which saw the Gunners crowned champions.

Now, looking ahead to the new seasons, fans wagering with betway Nigeria will first assess the site’s odds and check to see whether Arsenal are favourites to finish first again. This is key as, comparing the Gunners to potential challengers Manchester City, Liverpool and United can help bettors gauge whether the odds present value. This type of wager can be placed during the summer or deep into the season when the picture around the title race has become clear.

Battle to Beat the Drop

Premier League followers looking for wagers via betway Nigeria can also make a prediction on the relegation fight, selecting a single team to survive or even picking the sides they believe will go down at the conclusion of the campaign. When it comes to betting on the bottom three, the promoted clubs are often a big part of the conversation.

Coventry, managed by Frank Lampard, won the Championship last season and return to the top-flight for the first time in 25 years. Ipswich bounced back at the first attempt and Hull City have come up after nearly a decade away. It will be important for fans betting on the relegation battle to assess the transfer business the clubs conduct before making a judgement call on how strong they are heading into the season. Elsewhere, Leeds, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Sunderland could also be considered to struggle and so it’s a big decision deciding which sides to wager on.

The Golden Boot

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals in a single Premier League campaign and so this is another popular betway Nigeria market. Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will be the overwhelming favourite after claiming the prize in three of the last four campaigns while Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool exit means the Norwegian will have a new rival.

Last season, Haaland scored 27 goals while Brazil forward Igor Thiago was second in the list after finding the net 22 times for Brentford. Haaland’s City team-mate Antoine Semenyo, Villa attacker Ollie Watkins, Chelsea’s Joao Pedro and Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest made up the top five and will again hope to be around the goals next year.

When considering who to back to win the Golden Boot, of course individual form is important to focus on though it’s also wise to look at how many chances the team creates as a striker can only score goals regularly if they receive good service. Analysing how a team functions going forward will help you to make a smart and informed decision.

First Manager to be Sacked

The Premier League can be a ruthless place for managers and in the past, a slow start to the season has seen some coaches dismissed only a month or two into the campaign. When assessing betway Nigeria to see which bosses could be in the firing line, it’s important for fans to consider the early form while also looking at pre-season performances and results at the end of the previous campaign.

Sometimes, managers who came under pressure previously can find it difficult to turn the narrative of struggle around and so, if they don’t hit the ground running, the board often make a fairly swift call. Looking ahead to August, one of the bosses who could be the subject of sacking conjecture is Eddie Howe at Newcastle after the Magpies finished in the bottom half of the table last season.

Wrapping Up

Overall, it’s a smart move for Premier League bettors to explore a range of different markets as this can help individuals find value when wagering throughout the season. While predicting specific match results is popular during the campaign, it’s now possible to make picks that can run through to May, boosting the way you watch and engage with the Premier League.