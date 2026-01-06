1win is an online sportsbook and casino platform, operated by 1win N.V. under Curaçao license 8048/JAZ2018-040. The casino lobby promotes access to 15,000+ licensed games, while the sportsbook highlights 2,000+ betting markets daily and broadcasts thousands of sporting events. By creating your 1WIN account today, you can receive a 500% up to 7,200,000 UGX welcome bonus on your deposit.

Key Information about 1win Uganda

Before creating an account on 1win Uganda, you can check all key information about it in the table below:

Foundation Year 2016 Owner 1win N.V. License Curaçao, 8048/JAZ2018-040. Game Types Slots, live dealer games, table games, crash games, and other instant titles Welcome Bonus 500% on 4 deposits App Available on Android and iOS Languages English, and others Customer Support Live Chat, Phone Call, Email

Casino Game Selection

At the 1win online casino platform, you will find more than 15,000 games in different genres and themes, including Aviator 1win, JetX, Gate of Olympus and others. Developed by famous providers, and even unique games by 1win. Below, you can see the top picks with key details.

Big Bass Splash. Fishing slot built around free spins and collector-style features.

Provider: Pragmatic Play;

RTP: 96.71%;

Volatility: High.

JetX. Crash game where you cash out before the explosion, with manual or auto options.

Provider: SmartSoft;

RTP: 96.2% – 98.9%;

Volatility: Very High.

Sticky Coin. Hold The Spin. Coin-collect slot focused on locking symbols and jackpots.

Provider: Gamzix;

RTP: 96.02%;

Volatility: Medium.

Fire in the Hole 3. Dark Mine adventure slot is built around chain reactions and feature-heavy spins.

Provider: Nolimit City;

RTP: 96.05%;

Volatility: Medium.

Gates of Olympus 1000. Greek mythology slot with tumbles and big multipliers.

Provider: Pragmatic Play;

RTP: 96.50%;

Volatility: High.

1win Aviator. Crash game where the multiplier climbs until it stops, and you cash out before it ends.

Provider: Spribe;

RTP: 97%;

Volatility: Very High.

Sports Betting Markets and Bet Types

In the 1win bet section, you can access more than 2,000 sports betting events. Also, there you can bet on live events and esports matches. Below, you can look through a more detailed look at the section.

Soccer

Soccer is the biggest category by event count, with quick access to match result markets and expanded lines inside each match card.

Europe. UEFA Champions League;

Italy. Serie A;

Live soccer events.

Cricket

Cricket is grouped by competitions and country folders, which makes it easier to find leagues and national team games.

National teams;

ICC. World Cup;

IPL;

Bangladesh;

Australia;

SRL.

Tennis

Tennis is organized by tournaments, with Winner markets visible directly in the match list.

ITF Men. Agadir, Morocco. Clay;

ITF Women. Ahmedabad, India. Hard;

United Cup.

Basketball

Basketball markets are built around match Winner prices, with “incl. OT” shown for NBA selections.

NBA;

BBL;

KBL.

eSports

eSports are separated by titles, with a dedicated area next to regular sports in the menu.

CS2;

LoL;

Honor of Kings;

Mobile Legends.

1win App for Uganda

The 1win app is built for fast switching between sportsbook and casino, with the same account, balance, and cashier as the web version. The main benefit is smoother navigation on mobile and quicker access to live events, bet slip, and game search, with push-up notifications. If you use 1win online on a phone most of the time, the app format is usually more comfortable than a browser tab.

How to Download 1win on Android

In case you are an Android user, check how to download it on your device:

Log in or create an account. Tap the app download option for Android (APK). Download the APK file to your phone. If Android blocks the install, allow installs from unknown sources for your browser, then confirm installation. Open the app, log in, and deposit to get your welcome bonus.

How to Download 1win on iOS

For iOS devices, instructions are almost the same:

On the website, tap the Share icon in Safari. Select Add to Home Screen. Confirm Add to create the app shortcut. Open the new icon, log in, and use it like an app for sports betting and casino.

Customer Support and Contacts

1win UG support is available 24/7 in Uganda from inside the platform. For most issues, Live Chat is the fastest option because it is tied to your account and recent actions. The footer also shows dedicated emails for commercial requests and the partner program. Here are all available methods:

Live Chat Contact support (24/7) button inside the site/app. Phone Call button in the footer Email business@1win.social, partners@1w.run Social Media Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and Threads buttons in the footer.

