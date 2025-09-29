Dropped Your 510-Thread Battery in Water? Here’s What to Do Next



If you’re the type of person who does a lot of vaping on the go, dropping your 510-thread battery in water is a real possibility. If that happens, you need to act quickly because most vape batteries aren’t designed to be water resistant and can be permanently ruined if their internal components get wet.

Have you dropped your vape battery in water? Here’s what you need to do next.

Will a Vape Battery Explode if It’s Dropped in Water?

Vape batteries contain lithium-ion cells. Lithium-ion technology has an inherent fire risk if water penetrates the cell, and some vape batteries have caught fire after being submerged in water for extended periods.

Although it’s not likely that your 510-thread battery will explode if it’s dropped in water, you should still check it to see if it feels hot. If it does, move it to a fire-safe location and wait for it to cool down completely. If you’re outside, you can place the battery on cement or dirt. If you’re inside, you can put it in a heavy cooking pot. Make sure that nothing flammable is above the pot.

Disconnect the Cartridge and Turn the Device Off

If your vape battery isn’t overheating, your next priority is to turn the device off immediately. If the device activates while water is bridging any gaps between components, a short circuit could result – and that could destroy your 510-thread battery permanently.

Start by disconnecting the cartridge and setting it aside. The device won’t attempt to fire if no cartridge is connected. If you’re using a puff-activated device with no fire button, removing the cartridge effectively also turns it off.

If your device has a manual fire button, turn it off by pressing the button five times quickly. If the light blinks to indicate that the device is now off, it’s probably not damaged.

Blow Excess Water out of the Device

After you’ve ensured that your vape battery is turned off, the next step is to try to remove any water that may have gotten inside the device. Here’s how to do it.

Place your mouth over the battery’s air intake hole. If you can’t find a hole, air probably travels through the seam around the LED at the bottom of the device.

Hold a paper towel over the 510 threading at the top of the device. This is where air exits the airflow system and enters the connected cartridge.

Blow hard. Is the paper towel damp now? If so, water did get inside the battery. Repeat the process with fresh paper towels until no more water comes out of the device.

Dry All Exterior Surfaces of the Battery

Now that you’ve removed as much of the water from the inside of your vape battery as possible, you can be confident that you’ve prevented – or at least minimized – any potential damage. Now, you can turn your attention to the exterior surfaces. Use paper towels and cotton swabs to remove any water that’s still on the outside of the device. Pay special attention to the 510 threading, which has lots of small nooks and crannies where water can collect.

Confirm that Your 510-Thread Battery Works

Following the steps in this guide, you’ve removed as much water as possible from the inside and outside of your vape battery. There could still be trace moisture in contact with the device’s internal components, so it’s ideal for you to let the battery air out for at least a day before using it again. Try placing the device in front of a fan to encourage any residual water to evaporate.

After drying the battery for around 24 hours, test it and confirm that it works. If your device works normally, you’re all set to continue vaping. If it doesn’t work, it’s possible that water has gotten inside the device and caused permanent damage. In that case, you’ll need to buy a new vape. Before you rush over to Rokin Vapes for a new 510-thread battery, though, there’s one other trick that might resurrect your device.

Seal the Battery in a Bag with Desiccant

If your vape battery isn’t working even though you’ve done your best to dry it fully, it’s possible that dropping it in water caused a short circuit and ruined the device’s internal electronics. It’s also possible, though, that the residual moisture didn’t cause permanent damage and is simply preventing the device from operating normally. Some people have reported success when using desiccant to remove moisture from water-damaged electronics, and you can try the same trick with your 510-thread battery.

Have you ever noticed the little packets marked “do not eat” inside the box for an electronic device or pair of shoes? Those packets contain silica gel, which absorbs moisture from the surrounding environment and traps it. You might have an old shoebox – or a box for a device like a smartphone – that still has one or two desiccant packets inside it. Seal your vape battery in a plastic bag with the packets for a couple of days and see if it works afterwards. If it does, you’ve successfully revived it. If not, you can be confident that it’s time to recycle your vape battery and buy a new one.

Can’t find any silica gel packets around the house? They’re available in many electronics and home improvement stores. As an alternative, you can also seal your vape battery in a bag with unscented cat litter.

Many people have suggested online that you can use dry rice to absorb moisture from a device that you’ve dropped in water. That, however, isn’t a good idea. Rice that absorbs water can stick to the outside of the device almost like cement. It’ll be difficult to remove and could scratch the device’s finish. You can try putting your vape battery in a bowl of white rice to remove the moisture, but this should really be a last resort that you only try if no other alternative is available.

