Interesting Facts About Nicotine You Probably Didn’t Know

Many people who smoke exert the extra effort to give up this habit because of various health implications. However, it can be quite challenging to do so, particularly if the body is already dependent on nicotine. This article lists down some interesting facts about nicotine that you probably didn’t know.

Fact #1: Chewing tobacco products releases more nicotine into the body compared to smoking

One of the most interesting facts that you probably didn’t know about nicotine is that more of it is released when you chew tobacco products rather than when you smoke them. In case you are wondering about what is nicotine, then you may be surprised to find that it is both a sedative and a stimulant. Thereby, your body tends to be more rapidly exposed to nicotine when you chew tobacco products. Thus, you are most likely to experience a certain kick that stems from the stimulation of your adrenal glands immediately.

Fact #2: Nicotine may improve memory and concentration

Some studies show that nicotine can improve your memory and concentration particularly because it is linked to raised alertness and euphoria, as well as the sensation of being relaxed. Additionally, this can also be attributed to the fact that when you ingest nicotine, there will be an increase in your body’s acetylcholine and norepinephrine, which is responsible for wakefulness or arousal. Moreover, nicotine can also reduce your anxiety because of the increased levels of your body’s beta-endorphin during nicotine consumption.

However, there are certain nicotine side effects that you need to be aware of such as a decreased appetite or a heightened mood. There can also be increased activity in your intestines, as well as more saliva produced in your mouth. You can even be more prone to sweating when you smoke.

Fact #3: Nicotine can be as difficult to give up as heroin

Nicotine is highly addictive, which means that it can be as difficult to give up as heroin. Many people who are accustomed to the consumption of nicotine then suddenly stop are prone to withdrawal symptoms. These symptoms include cravings and a sense of emptiness, as well as anxiety and depression. Some people even have an increased moodiness and irritability, as well as difficulty in paying attention. There are even studies that show that nicotine consumption enhances certain drugs, such as cocaine, to be more addictive.

Fortunately, there are various cessation products, such as patches or nicotine gums, which can help you overcome your addiction to nicotine. While some may think that you may become dependent on these products, it is highly unlikely. Generally, all these products will do is deliver nicotine to your body more slowly.

Fact #4: You can overdose from nicotine

Most people think that they cannot overdose from nicotine consumption but the truth is that there is a possibility for it. When you consume several packs of cigarettes in a day, you may be taking in more nicotine than your body can handle. In this case, your blood circulation can be affected, increasing the tendency of clotting, as well as the enlargement of the aorta. Initially, you may only feel dizziness and being lightheaded, or you may encounter irregular and disturbed sleep. Over time though, even your gastrointestinal system or your heart can take a toll with excessive nicotine consumption.

There are various interesting facts about nicotine that is worth exploring, such as those listed above. While you may reap a few benefits from it, it will still be best to exert the effort to cease smoking because of the several negative effects that it can cause. Studies show that you have the opportunity of adding more years to your life when you choose to commit to stop smoking.

