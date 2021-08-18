By

A conclusive list of the states with the most NFL Teams

The NFL is the most-watched sporting league in America.

However, there are only 32 NFL and there are 50 states. 27 states around the country don’t have their own team. There are also 7 states that have 2+ teams.

Continue reading to discover how many teams each state has and which state has the most teams.

States with no NFL teams

There are 27 states that do not have any NFL teams:

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut², Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine², Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire², New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island², South Carolina¹, Utah, Vermont², Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

¹South Carolina is technically covered by the Carolina Panthers who are based in North Carolina, but most NFL fans in the state choose to support the Atlanta Falcons.

²These states are technically covered by the New England Patriots, who represent all of New England.

States with 1 NFL team

There are 16 states that have one NFL team:

North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, and New York State*.

*None of the teams with New York in their name actually play in New York State, they both play in New Jersey.

States with 2 or more NFL teams

All of the following 7 states have at least 2 NFL teams based in their state. Florida and California have 3 each.

These states tend to have 2+ teams for the same reason. In 1970 the NFL was formed by combining two leagues the NFL and the AFL. These bigger states add an Old NFL and an AFL team. The only teams from the same state that play in the same conference are teams from California, Texas, and Florida.

Texas – 2 teams

Teams:

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are the newest team in the NFL, they joined in 2002 and they play in the AFC. The Titans also play in the AFC.

Pennsylvania – 2 teams

Teams:

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Eagles play in the East division of the NFC, they have been division champions 14 times. They have been NFL champions 4 times.

The Steelers play in the North division of the AFC. They are 6 time Super Bowl Champions, 8 time AFC champions, and 24 times division champions.

Ohio – 2 teams

Teams:

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

The Bengals play in the North Division of the AFC. They have been division champions 9 times, AFC champions twice, but have never won the Super Bowl.

The Browns play in the North division of the NFC. They were NFL champions 4 times before the Super Bowl began, they have been conference champions 11 times, and division champions 12 times.

Maryland – 2 teams

Teams:

Baltimore Ravens

Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team was formerly known as the Redskins, the name was changed as it caused offense to the First Nations communities in North America. They play in the East Division of the NFC.

The Ravens play in the North division of the AFC. They last won the Super Bowl in 2012.

New Jersey – 2 teams

Teams:

New York Giants

New York Jets

Neither of these teams plays in New York (State).

The Giants play in the East division of the NFC. They are 8 times NFL Champions (4 pre-Super Bowl, 4 post-Super Bowl).

The Jets play in the East division of the AFC. They were NFL champions once before the Super Bowl began.

Florida – 3 teams

Teams:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Florida is one of only two states to have 3 teams.

The Jaguars play in the South division of the AFC. They have no Super Bowl or Conference victories. They have only 3 division victories.

The Dolphins play in the East division of the AFC. They have 2 Super Bowl championships, 5 conference championships, and 13 divisional championships.

The Buccaneers play in the South division of the NFC. They have 2 Super Bowl championships, 2 conference championships, and 6 divisional championships. They are the most recent winners of the Super Bowl (2020).

California – 3 teams

Teams:

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers

San Francisco 49ers

The Rams play in the West division of the NFC. They are 17-time division champions.

The Chargers play in the AFC West division. They have 1 NFL championship, 1 conference championship, and 15 divisional championships.

The 49ers play in the West division of the AFC. They are 5 time Superbowl champions, 7 time conference champions, and 20 time division champions.