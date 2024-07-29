Every NFL team but two (the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders) will be holding a joint practice with another team this summer. Some teams will actually be engaging in multiple joint practices during 2024 training camp.

The Baltimore Ravens will be holding a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on August 22.

The Ravens are traveling to Title Town a couple days ahead of their preseason clash with the Pack on August 24.

That will be the case with most of the 22 joint practices that will take place this summer- two teams practicing together, a couple days ahead of their preseason meeting.

The league announced the full slate on Monday.

Full List of 2024 Preseason NFL Joint Practices

August 4: Rams-Chargers

August 5: Lions-Giants

August 6: Falcons-Dolphins

August 8: Rams-Cowboys

August 8: Commanders-Jets

August 13: Eagles-Patriots

August 14: Cardinals-Colts

August 14: Rams-Chargers

August 14: Vikings-Browns

August 14: Seahawks-Titans

August 14: Buccaneers-Jaguars

August 15: Bills-Steelers

August 15: Bengals-Bears

August 15: Jets-Panthers

August 15: 49ers-Saints

August 15: Commanders-Dolphins

August 16: Packers-Broncos

August 20: Colts-Bengals

August 21: Dolphins-Buccaneers

August 21: Giants-Jets

August 22: Ravens-Packers

August 22: Rams-Texans

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

