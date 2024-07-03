From Gridiron to Emmy Gold: Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, and Omaha Productions’ Award-Winning Journey

In the world of sports media, few companies have grown as quickly as Omaha Productions. Founded in 2020 by NFL legend Peyton Manning and media executive Jamie Horowitz, Omaha Productions has swiftly transformed from a startup to an Emmy-winning powerhouse, revolutionizing how sports content is created and consumed — and they have the awards to prove it.

The journey began when Jamie Horowitz, known for his transformative impact on sports broadcasting at ESPN and Fox Sports, pitched an idea to NFL great Peyton Manning shortly after the quarterback retired from the football field. Horowitz envisioned a media company that would reflect Manning’s values and unique perspective on sports, leveraging his popularity, star power, and deep understanding of the game.

Manning, who had yet to decide on which path to follow in his post-football career, was interested in finding ways to uplift and unify people. The NFL legend liked Horowitz’s vision of a company that could produce content that matched his values. Together, he and Horowitz established Omaha Productions, named after Manning’s famous presnap call.

Their first massive success came just nine months after the company’s founding with the creation of ManningCast, an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast hosted by Peyton and his brother Eli.

ManningCast and Quarterback

ManningCast was an instant hit, offering viewers an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at the game through the eyes of two of the most celebrated quarterbacks in NFL history. The show’s casual, conversational format and all-star lineup of celebrity guests resonated with fans, particularly younger audiences drawn to the Manning brothers’ authenticity and humor.

The success of ManningCast set the stage for Omaha Productions’ next big move: a multiyear partnership with ESPN. The deal, which included the expansion of ManningCast and the creation of new shows like Peyton’s Places and Eli’s Places, cemented Omaha’s status as a significant player in the sports media world.

Manning and Horowitz began developing groundbreaking content across various platforms. One of their most ambitious projects was Quarterback, a fly-on-the-wall documentary series that followed three NFL quarterbacks throughout the 2022-23 season.

Produced in partnership with NFL Films and Netflix, Quarterback offered unprecedented access to the lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, both on and off the field. The series was a massive hit, racking up over 21 million view hours in its first week and becoming the most-watched show on the platform.

The success of Omaha Productions projects is a product of the collaborative dynamics between Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz. The two bring complementary skill sets: Manning’s deep knowledge of the game and unparalleled access to players and coaches, and Horowitz’s keen understanding of what makes compelling sports television.

However, perhaps more important than their talents is the trust and respect Manning and Horowitz seem to have for each other. In an industry where egos often clash, the two have forged a genuine partnership built on a shared vision.=

Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz’s Emmy

That risk-taking paid off in a big way at the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, at which Omaha Productions took home a statuette for ManningCast.

For Manning and Horowitz, the award celebrated the hard work and creativity of the entire Omaha Productions team, which continues to make innovative content

Omaha Productions recently announced a nine-year extension of its partnership with ESPN, ensuring that the company will continue to produce its signature blend of innovative and engaging content through 2034. The deal also includes an expansion into new sports and formats, with projects focused on the NBA and other leagues already in the works.

As Omaha Productions enters this new chapter, it’s clear that Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz have tapped into something special. They have redefined what sports media can be by combining their unique perspectives and staying true to their vision of uplifting and unifying content.

While the rise of Omaha has been fast, it’s clear that for Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, and the team at Omaha Productions, the best is yet to come. As they continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sports storytelling, they are setting a new standard for the industry and leaving an indelible mark on the world of sports media.

Related Posts via Categories