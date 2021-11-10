NFL History: Teams With Longest Winning Streaks

By

One of the reasons the NFL is so captivating is because it is so unpredictable. Injuries, the draft, and player trades mean that all the teams are on pretty much even levels for the majority of the season. But one or two star players can still make a difference to the whole league.

Every once in a while, a team with 8, 9, or even as many 15 amazing players come together and they go on a huge winning streak that spans two seasons.

Do you see a team this season breaking one of these records? You can find good odds and NFL season specials here.

Today, we are going to discuss 6 of the longest winning streaks the NFL has ever seen.

#5 (tie) – Denver Broncos, 17 wins

This winning streak is fairly recent and comes in tied at 5th place. Between October 15th, 2012 and October 20th, 2013 (1 year, 5 days) the Denver Broncos went 17 games without losing a game. On October 20th they lost 33-39 to the Colts.

This streak was spread out over two seasons, they had a run of 11 undefeated matches in the 2012 season, and 6 undefeated matches in the 2013 season.

In both of these seasons, the Broncos ended with a 13-3 record.

#5 (tie) – Chicago Bears, 17 wins

Our second 5th place streak happened all the way back in the early 20th century – pre World War 2 in fact. Between November 26th, 1933 and September 22th, 1935 the Chicago Bears went 17 games without losing a match. Sadly they lost 0-7 to the Green Bay Packers on September 22nd.

At the time streaks like this were unheard of. This streak happened over two seasons – they had a run of 4 games in 1933 and then had a run of 13 games in the 1934 season.

The 1934 season was a perfect season for the bears – it ended 13-0. The 1933 season was a little messier and ended 10–2–1.

#3 (tie) Carolina Panthers, 18 wins

In 3rd place, we have another tie. This streak by the Panthers took place between December 7th, 2014 and December 27th, 2015. They lost 13-20 to the Falcons on December 7th.

The streak happened over 2 seasons. They won 4 games in a row in 2014, that season ended 7–8–1. In 2015 they won 14 games in a row, that season ended 15-1.

This run is the most recent victory streak in the NFL.

#3 (tie) New England Patriots, 18 wins

This streak is the second of two appearances for the Patriots on this list. Both of which happened during the Patriots Dynasty era – with Tom Brady as their quarterback.

The streak ran between October 5th, 2003 and October 31st, 2004. This streak lasted over two seasons. In the 2003 season, the Patriots won 12 games and in the 2004 season, they won 6 games in a row.

Both seasons ended with a record of 14-2.

#2 – New England Patriots, 21 wins

The Patriots Dynasty strikes again. This time they had a streak that lasted over three seasons starting on December 17th, 2006 and ending on September 21st, 2008. They were beaten 13-38 by the Dolphins on the 21st of September.

In the 2006 season, they won 3 games – ending on 12–4. 2007 was a perfect year for the Patriots, they won 16 games and the Super Bowl – ending on 16–0. In the 2008 season, they won their first two games and they ended the season on 11–5.

When the Patriots set this record it was generally considered that no one would break it, and if it was broken it would be done in decades from then.

#1 – Indianapolis Colts, 23 wins

Within a year, the Colts had broken the Patriots record. However, they did not do it with a perfect season. Instead, the Colts set the win record over two seasons. With 9 wins in the 2008 season and 14 in the 2009 season. These seasons ended 12-4 and 14-2 respectively.

They started their streak on November 2nd, 2008 and it ended over a year later on December 27th, 2009. The streak was ended by the Jets.