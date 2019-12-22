DePaul Forward Paul Reed Has First Round NBA Draft Stock

By

DePaul is off to a 12-1 start, and junior forward Paul Reed is one of the leading reasons why. Averaging close to 16 points per game and shooting 56 percent from the field for the season, he’s truly upped his game this season. His three years in Chicago have been productive as a whole too as he entered the season among the program’s all time in field goal percentage and blocked shots.

The 6-9, 200 Orlando native has a significant amount of NBA Draft stock too. The Paul Reed mocksourcing looks as follows: NBA Draft.net #28, Tankathon #23 Yahoo! #25. He had an off-shooting night in DePaul’s dramatic 83-78 come from behind win over Northwestern, but changed the game in several other ways.

He had had 11 points (all after halftime) and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double to lead the Big East. He overcame an 0-9 shooting slump in the first half to score some big buckets down the stretch and his +/- for the game was the second best of anyone on the floor last night behind only teammates Darius Hall.

“They don’t run a lot of stuff for him,” said Northwestern coach Chris Collins.

“He gets a lot just off activity- he’s off the boards, he runs the floor, plays in pick and roll, he posts a little bit, most of what they do is for (Charlie) Moore (who tied Boo Buie for the game high in scoring) and he just plays off being a talented, high energy guy. I’m a big fan, I like those high energy guys, who you don’t have to call their number and they (still) get double doubles.”

The Blue Demons, who open Big East conference play at home against Seton Hall on December 30, have won 10 games before Jan. 1 for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

Paul Reed’s uncle, Mike Sims-Walker played four seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, while his Dad, Paul Sr. played at Old Dominion and UCF before playing pro ball in Europe.

“There’s not a time before practice he’s not in the gym, there’s not a time after practice he’s not in the gym, there’s not a time at night he’s not in the gym, so he’s dedicated hismelf to wanting to be a real player- that’s first and foremost,” said DePaul coach Dave Leitao.

“And he’s been blessed with a lot of talent, so you put those two things together, and from the time he’s a freshman until now you’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth.”

“Most importantly, he’s growing in his understanding of not just the game, but what this atmosphere requires as a leader and a highlight guy who’s going to be at the top of every scouting report. As he continues to figure that out, he’s going to continue to rise.”

“He made a big difference in the game without scoring 20, 25 points.”

It was an extremely entertaining game that featured six lead changes, NU leading for 18:38, DPU for 19:39, and of course tied for 1:43. DPU didn’t take the lead for good until Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands made a four point play that put the Demons up 75-72.

“That’s how Chicago basketball is supposed to be played, competitive, neither team backing down,” Leitao said.

