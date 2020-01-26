By

It all seems just so surreal, and nearly impossible to believe, but there are now multiple reports claiming that Kobe Bryant, 41, has perished in a helicopter clash. The retired NBA superstar, who was second all-time in scoring until just last night when he was surpassed by Lebron James, died, along with four other passengers, when the aircraft crashed into a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning.

Authorities have since publicly confirmed his death, as have CW (KTLA) and ABC television (tweet below) affiliates in Los Angeles. Entertainment outlet Variety has corroborated the story first reported by TMZ.

Our ABC affiliate in Los Angeles has confirmed…Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash. https://t.co/V90d9tyW53 — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters. He is widely considered to be among the top five players in National Basketball Association history, in the same pantheon as James and Michael Jordan. He won five NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVP awards. He’s also the youngest, at age 34, to surpass the 30,000 points scored plateau.

We interviewed Kobe once, back on December 16, 2009 when the Lakers visited the Bulls. The interview, embedded below, is described and recapped on page 71 of my book “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned from a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

A couple of astounding coincidences- James achieved the milestone while playing for the Lakers, his third team, and he did it against the 76ers, the team from Bryant’s home town. Rest in Peace to Kobe Bryant, and our condolences to his family and friends.

