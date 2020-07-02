Cubs SP Jose Quintana Set for Significant Time on IL

By

In a 60 game season, the cliche “every game matters” takes on a new level of meaning. Every single start, from any SP, is ramped up in significance. Losing any of your starting rotation pitchers to injury, for any amount of time, just hurts all that much more in this strangest of MLB seasons.

The team went on to state that “Quintana is expected to resume his throwing program in approximately two weeks, after which time a further determination will be made on expected length of absence.”

With Opening Day scheduled for July 23-24, Quintana’s summer camp, or spring training 2.0, is essentially wiped out now. And with no minor league baseball to speak of this season, it means no rehabilitation stints will be available for anyone this year. That means Quintana will likely see 2020 action first via spot duty out of the bullpen, and it will be mid to late season if/when that happens.

That’s the optimistic view of the timetable. It’s just a weird, strange season all around, as the National League will have a designated hitter and all extra-inning games (starting in the 10th inning) will begin with a runner on second base.

