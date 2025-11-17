When Thursday morning gets here, it’s very possible that Illini basketball fans everywhere will be able to say “and the stars, fell on Alabama, last night.” Yes, #8 Alabama will be the opponent, for the first regular season game at the United Center for Illinois since 2018 (a 77-67 loss to Ohio State).

It’s also the first non-conference game at the UC since 2017, a 74-69 loss to New Mexico State, in the Lou Henson testimonial. Sadly, Henson himself was not able to attend, due to his deteriotating health.

Illinois is 38-18 all-time at the House that Michael Built, 17-9 in Big Ten Tournament games. So this is indeed, the orange-and-blue home away from home.

With Illini basketball back at the Madhouse on Madison, it kind of feels like the glory days of 2004-05 again.

“Everyone loved them,” the head coach of that famed 37 win, national runner-up Illini basketball team, Bruce Weber, said to RG.org. “We went in elevators in hotels that were for the service people.

“We had to go underground; in elevators, movies, we had to sneak them in (otherwise they would have been mobbed by fans).

“They got a standing ovation at Northwestern in a movie theater. And then obviously, the ride back from Chicago, when we beat Arizona (in the instant classic Regional Final comeback that clinched a Final Four berth), people on the interstate, on the bridges.

“It was such a memorable time, and just amazing.”

Could we see another 30+ win season in 2025-26? How about a return to the Final Four? It’s only mid-November, so we can all dare to dream.

#14 Illini Basketball vs #8 Alabama FYIs

Wed. Nov 19, 8pm cst, United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: FS1

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Illini win 57.5, Bama win 42.5%

Metrics

Illini Basketball AP, Coaches 14 KenPom 6

Alabama Crimson Tide AP 8 Coaches 9 KenPom 22

Illini Basketball Links

NBA Mock Draft Underwood on recruiting the Balkans Preseason Predicted Depth Chart Underwood on Program Goals

Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

The Tide are led by Labaron Philon, who possesses both one of the best names in all of college basketball, and high NBA Draft stock. Philon, who stands a good chance of becoming a lottery pick next summer, is their leader in both scoring and assists.

Bama lost at home 87-80 to #2 Purdue on Thursday, in what was this season’s first top ten matchup. However, they won at #5 St. John’s the previous Saturday, 103-96, in what was a true statement win.

Getting a W here, in a de facto road environment, would be another.

Illini Basketball Preview

Illini legend Deron Williams provided a great take on where the program is right now under Brad Underwood. We’re all waiting to see if they can get over that March Madness hump. Getting a big win here, to build up the postseason resume, would certainly help.

Illinois got a major signature win on Tuesday night, beating #11 Texas Tech despite not being full go, with all guns blazing. We still haven’t seen that this season.

When we finally do..wow! Watch out college basketball world.

Prediction: Illini Basketball 89, Alabama Crimson Tide 83

