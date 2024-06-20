Perspective of NHL Teams in 2024: Winners, Losers, and Who Needs to Improve

The 23/24 NHL season is about to end, with the Panthers and the Oilers battling it out for the Stanley Cup championship. The season has had its fair share of highs and surprises. Now, it is time to review the season as the curtains come closing down, giving special mentions to the winners and highlighting teams that need to improve.

The Final Showdown

The final match-down is between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are ahead 3-2 in the seven-game series. Panthers fans must be over the moon after their team took a 3-0 lead. However, The Oilers made a late rally, winning games four and five to bring the tie to 3-2.

Game 4 was a surprise after The Oilers won 8-1, turning the tide against their opponents. Game 6 will be crucial for both teams. The Oilers have the home advantage, which might play into their hands and help them tie the series 3-3. Check out The Sports Prophets website for more in-depth analysis if you want to place a bet on the remaining two games.

This Season Losers

The Canadiens had a season to forget this year, coming in last in the Atlantic Division. They garnered only 76 points, winning less than half of their matches. Once a force to reckon with, The Canadiens’ core group of players is getting caught by father time. Injuries to their star man Carey Price also didn’t do them any favors.

The San Jose Sharks fans won’t be happy looking at their team’s stats this season. The team had the worst record in the league, winning only 19 games out of the 82 matches they played. Their overall poor performances highlighted their lack of firepower in the offense. The Sharks were also very inconsistent in goaltending.

The Chicago Blackhawks came in last in the Central Division league. Most experts thought that getting the second overall pick in the 2023 draft would help boost their performances this season. However, there was only a slight improvement in their performances, winning more games than they did the previous season. There is also hope that their young players and the highly-rated Connor Bedard will perform better as they gain experience.

Winners and Surprise Contenders

We saw young players burst onto the scene and leave a mark with quality performances this season. The New York Rangers were phenomenal, winning the Metropolitan Division with 114 points. Their 26-year-old defenseman, Adam Fox, was in the form of his life, which helped the Rangers maintain their high performances throughout the season.

Another team worth a special mention is the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes partnered to lead the Canucks offense. Their young team is also one to watch in the coming seasons. They have enough potential, and only time will tell if the Canucks will get their hands on the coveted Stanley Cup.

What’s Up For the Future?

The Panthers hope their championship pedigree, backed by their young squad, will get them over the line against the Oilers in the remaining playoff matches.

Most squads feature young prospects, which makes the league more exciting. Competition will be stiffer next season as more teams strengthen their squad when the trade window opens.

