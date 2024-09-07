After Connor Bedard, Matvei Michkov Could Be the Next Big Thing

The National Hockey League is seeing a changing of the guard, in terms of star power, these days. The Chicago Blackhawks did exactly what they were supposed to do, in selecting Connor Bedard first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard lived up to the hype by winning the Calder Memorial trophy (league rookie of the year), scoring 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists). Indeed the 19-year-old Canadian is The Next Big Thing, but who is the next “next big thing?” Most likely Matvei Michkov, another 19-year-old forward, who was selected six slots behind Bedard in the ’23 draft.

After two seasons in the KHL, we are poised to see the young Russian’s NHL debut, with the Philadelphia Flyers, this upcoming season. The hype surrounding Matvey Michkov is indeed next level. Alexander Ovechkin, the second all-time leading scorer, behind only Wayne Gretzky, is hoping Michkov will stay healthy and develop into the player many think he could become. “The most important thing is to avoid injuries and play his hockey,” Ovechkin said to RG. “Not to stop there and only move forward. I know Matvey is very talented, scoring a lot in the KHL for his age.

“Let him always have self-confidence.

“Philadelphia will support him, and I hope his development will go well.”

Alex O. is the all-time NHL leader in power play goals, but it’s not just goal-scorers who are excited to see what the young winger brings to the Broad Street Bullies table.

“One of Michkov’s main qualities is deception,” said Colorado goaltender prospect Ilya Nabokov, in the same RG article. “He makes decisions that are impossible to predict. I wish him success in the Flyers. The main thing is to avoid injuries.”

Michkov scored 109 points in 26 games in the Russian U-16 league, and then had 56 points in 56 games as a 16-year-old in the U-20 division, breaking the scoring record for both leagues/divisions. He’s been scouted since age eight, as he’s a child prodigy that has been breaking scoring records ever since he put on skates.

So if he does live up to the hype, and become the next Ovechkin, who is next after Matvey Michkov?

Probably the trio of top prospects in next summer’s NHL Draft. These are the three names that you should get to know right now- James Hagens, Center, Boston College, Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 and Porter Martone, RW, Mississauga. The NHL youth movement is indeed happening, and this revolution will be televised.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories