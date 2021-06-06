2021 NHL Mock Draft Version 1.0

By

The National Hockey League Draft is July 23. Welcome to our first 2021 NHL mock draft, team needs have not been taken into account at this time. Some player descriptions have been filled out, but the others will be completed at a later date.

Far as we know, we’re the only mom and pop shop, small business style site on the whole world wide web that does a mock draft for all four major American sports. Here’s the links to the latest mocks for the NBA, MLB and NFL.

1. Buffalo, Owen Power, D, Michigan, Canada

Consensus (more or less) #1 overall pick currently plays for the Wolverines. #GoBlue

2. Seattle, Matthew Beniers, C, Michigan, USA

Michigan has gone from a football school to a basketball school. Looking at NHL mock drafts, maybe it’s becoming a hockey school now?

3. Anaheim, Dylan Guenther, W, Edmonton (WHL), Canada

4. New Jersey, Luke Hughes, D, USA U18

Currently committed to Michigan

5. Columbus, Brandt Clarke, D, Barrie, Canada

6. Detroit, William Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF, Sweden

7. San Jose, Chaz Lucius, C, USA U18

Currently committed to Minnesota

8. Los Angeles, Kent Johnson, C, Michigan, Canada

9. Vancouver, Jesper Wallstedt, G, Luleå HF, Sweden

10. Ottawa, Cole Sillinger, LW/C, Medicine Hat, Canada

11. Chicago, Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough, Canada

12. Calgary, Fabian Lysell, LW, Frölunda, Sweden

13. Philadephia, Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg, Canada

14. Dallas, Aatu Räty, C, Kärpät, Finland

15. New York, Corson Ceulemans, D, Brooks, Canada

Committed to the Wisconsin Badgers

16. Montreal, Sebastian Cossa, G, Edmonton, Canada

17. St. Louis, Brennan Othmann, LW, Flint, Canada

18. Nashville, Francesco Pinelli, C, Kitchener, Canada

19. New Jersey, Matthew Coronato, LW, Chicago, USA

Committed to Harvard

20. Edmonton, Logan Stankoven, LW/C/RW, Kamloops, Canada

21. Minnesota, Zachary L’Heureux, C, Halifax, Canada

22. Columbus, Simon Robertsson, RW, Skellefteå, Sweden

23. Detroit, Zachary Bolduc, C, Rimouski, Canada

24. Florida, William Strömgren, LW | MODO Hockey, Sweden

25. Vegas, Oskar Olausson, LW/RW, HV71, Sweden< 26. Columbus, Danila Klimovich, LW, Belarus 27. Minnesota, Daniil Chayka, D, Krasnaya, Armiya, Russia 28. Winnipeg, Isak Rosén, LW/RW, Leksands IF, Sweden

29. Boston, Xavier Bourgault, C, Shawinigan, Canada

30. Carolina, Fyodor Svechkov, LW/C/RW, Lada Togliatti, Russia

31. Colorado, Zach Dean, C, Gatineau, Canada

This NHL mock draft has now ended, please go in peace.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.