2021 NHL Mock Draft Version 1.0

The National Hockey League Draft is July 23. Welcome to our first 2021 NHL mock draft, team needs have not been taken into account at this time. Some player descriptions have been filled out, but the others will be completed at a later date.
Far as we know, we’re the only mom and pop shop, small business style site on the whole world wide web that does a mock draft for all four major American sports. Here’s the links to the latest mocks for the NBA, MLB and NFL.
1. Buffalo, Owen Power, D, Michigan, Canada
Consensus (more or less) #1 overall pick currently plays for the Wolverines. #GoBlue
2. Seattle, Matthew Beniers, C, Michigan, USA
Michigan has gone from a football school to a basketball school. Looking at NHL mock drafts, maybe it’s becoming a hockey school now?
3. Anaheim, Dylan Guenther, W, Edmonton (WHL), Canada
4. New Jersey, Luke Hughes, D, USA U18
Currently committed to Michigan
5. Columbus, Brandt Clarke, D, Barrie, Canada
6. Detroit, William Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF, Sweden
7. San Jose, Chaz Lucius, C, USA U18
Currently committed to Minnesota
8. Los Angeles, Kent Johnson, C, Michigan, Canada
9. Vancouver, Jesper Wallstedt, G, Luleå HF, Sweden
10. Ottawa, Cole Sillinger, LW/C, Medicine Hat, Canada
11. Chicago, Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough, Canada
12. Calgary, Fabian Lysell, LW, Frölunda, Sweden
13. Philadephia, Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg, Canada
14. Dallas, Aatu Räty, C, Kärpät, Finland
15. New York, Corson Ceulemans, D, Brooks, Canada
Committed to the Wisconsin Badgers
16. Montreal, Sebastian Cossa, G, Edmonton, Canada
17. St. Louis, Brennan Othmann, LW, Flint, Canada
18. Nashville, Francesco Pinelli, C, Kitchener, Canada
19. New Jersey, Matthew Coronato, LW, Chicago, USA
Committed to Harvard
20. Edmonton, Logan Stankoven, LW/C/RW, Kamloops, Canada
21. Minnesota, Zachary L’Heureux, C, Halifax, Canada
22. Columbus, Simon Robertsson, RW, Skellefteå, Sweden
23. Detroit, Zachary Bolduc, C, Rimouski, Canada
24. Florida, William Strömgren, LW | MODO Hockey, Sweden
25. Vegas, Oskar Olausson, LW/RW, HV71, Sweden< 26. Columbus, Danila Klimovich, LW, Belarus 27. Minnesota, Daniil Chayka, D, Krasnaya, Armiya, Russia 28. Winnipeg, Isak Rosén, LW/RW, Leksands IF, Sweden
29. Boston, Xavier Bourgault, C, Shawinigan, Canada
30. Carolina, Fyodor Svechkov, LW/C/RW, Lada Togliatti, Russia
31. Colorado, Zach Dean, C, Gatineau, Canada
This NHL mock draft has now ended, please go in peace.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Canucks don’t need a goalie. It’s the only position they actually have a skilled players and depth at.
Canucks are def not drafting a goalie they have demko and a great prospect in dipietro