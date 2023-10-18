Why you need to be careful when playing contact sports

There are many benefits to playing contact sports – getting some exercise, making friends, boosting your mental health and having a hobby you enjoy.

But there is a significant risk of injuries, including sustaining a head injury which can lead to brain injuries. The recovery from any injury can be lengthy but there are different ways to protect yourself and other players.

What is a contact sport?

A contact sport is defined as an activity where players connect as an integral part of gameplay. Some classic examples of contact sports include rugby, football, boxing and wrestling. Martial arts are also considered contact sports, as are ice hockey and American football.

What are the risks of playing contact sports?

Sports where you are colliding and tackling other people often result in injuries such as sprains, tears, broken bones and contusions. One of the most common injuries, however, is head injuries.

Head injuries should be treated seriously as they can be life-changing. Repeated blows to the head, such as in rugby scrums or heading a football, can lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. CTE is a brain disease that gets progressively worse over time. It can lead to depression, blood clots and memory loss. As it stands, CTE can only be definitively diagnosed in retrospect, after the sufferer has passed away.

Head trauma can also lead to other degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s. It is thought that Muhammed Ali’s condition has been exacerbated by his boxing career, although medical professionals cannot be certain.

How to make sure you are safe when playing

There are ways to protect yourself when playing contact sports. Although you cannot eliminate the risk of injury without quitting the sport, preventing as much as you can will keep players safe.

Protective gear is the main way to protect yourself. If you are worried about head injuries in rugby, for example, wear a protective cap to add some cushioning to your head. This will minimise the impact on your head in a tackle or scrum. Similarly, if you are susceptible to knee injuries then wearing a protective brace will help to reinforce any weakness in that joint.

Warming up before practice or a match will help to prevent any muscle strains or tears. Make sure you stretch and flex any muscles you will use as this will help them to adapt and stretch with the exercise you will do.

It can be tempting to play quickly after you have incurred an injury but that can exacerbate any form of injury you receive. Make sure you take time to rest and recover properly. You could even consult a doctor or physiotherapist if you are unsure how long you should have away from the sport.

What should you do in the event of an injury?

If the injury is severe then you should call 999 immediately. This is especially important if someone has been knocked unconscious and you cannot wake them up. Medical advice should always be sought if any injury persists and causes pain.

If you are injured for a prolonged period due to the negligence of someone else, you may be entitled to some compensation. Contact a firm of brain injury solicitors so they can begin the process of getting you help for your rehabilitation.

Alex Morgan is back with a new advertisement for Nike and Dick’s sporting goods. Check it out after the jump

Related Posts via Categories