Tomorrow commences the 2024 edition of The Master’s Tournament at Augusta National, which is indeed “a tradition unlike any other.” The famed golf course in Augusta, Georgia is considered the best in America and among the best in the world.

Completing the experience is lovely narration provided by the soothing voice of Jim Nantz.

The famed broadcaster just had his own personal “One Shining Moment” as he called his final March Madness, Final Four and National Championship game last year. Now he transitions to Amen Corner, as he truly is the voice of golf.

Thus Nantz appears in YouTube video above, which re-imagines The Master’s in putt-putt form.

Pretty awesome huh?

You got to love what CGI can do these days!

In terms of the actual event, if you’re doing some golf betting, you have co-favorites in Rory Mcllroy, who needs this crown to complete his career grand slam, and Scottie Scheffler, last year’s winner. You might want to go with Mcllroy, over Scheffler, as we haven’t seen repeat champions of The Master’s since 2001-2.

Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are also two names to consider when trying to predict who could win the chance to win the green jacket this time around.

Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have all won it before so they could all be in the mix here too. Don’t rule out Hideki Matsuyama or Patrick Reed winning The Master’s either.

And finally, kudos to Simon Connor for imagining, creating and then publishing this reinvention of the PGA’s crowning event; spliced with mini-golf.

That is definitely a video that you’ll want to share with all the golf gurus in your life.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

