Something has now changed for the Hammers, regarding their team news since the last match before the international break. Up until this point, on the young season, there has been little team news for West Ham United, and the medical room has been largely empty. But now there is more to be concerned about, beyond just the issue with Alphonse Areola. We’ll update you on the goalkeeper, as well as the new injury problems with Nicklas Fullkrug and Aaron Cresswell.

Let’s get you ready for the London derby against Fulham.

West Ham United Preview Material: Team News



Hammers Team News

German striker Nicklas Fullkrug, acquired towards the tail end of the summer transfer window, suffered an Achilles injury while on international duty. Manager Julen Lopetegui gave an update on the situation today. “We’re trying to evaluate everything, physically and mentally, “ the Irons boss said in a media opportunity on Thursday. “Both things are important. We’ll know more later today. He has a bit of a problem, which is a pity, but we’ll see later today. I think tomorrow we’ll take the final decision about him.” As for Areola, he has recovered from the lower back injury that forced him out of the loss to Manchester City, and he’ll be fully fit for this one. Finally, Aaron Cresswell is out for this match, due to a thigh injury. We’ll get more info on his timeline for return, once it’s made available.

