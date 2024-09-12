It’s a mid-table London derby, but it’s still a London derby nonetheless when West Ham United versus Fulham FC. It promises to be very fiercely contested, and should go down to the wire. Here are two clubs that aspire to rise above mediocrity and get/back to the European qualification slots.

I mean, there is that additional competition now, so now you have even more slots!

West Ham United at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 14, 2024, 3pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

West Ham United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: West Ham 33% Draw 28% Fulham 39%

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham 13th, 3pts LWL Fulham 12th, 4pts LWD

Let’s take a look at what the best choices for the first team might be…if you’re Irons boss Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham United Starting 11 Prediction at Fulham FC

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Guido Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammad Kudus, Michael Antonio

Match Prediction: Fulham FC 2, West Ham 1

West Ham have not impressed thus far, but then again, they have had to face some tough competition. Fulham, on the other hand, have looked a little better than what was expected of them, on this young season. This one finishes 2-1 to The Cottagers.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank.

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

