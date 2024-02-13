No midweek Premier League or FA Cup action this time around, so we’ll just start looking ahead (never too early) to the next round of fixtures. The upcoming slate begins on Saturday, and includes a clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are currently in line for one of the UEFA Champions League qualification slots, but they have bigger aspirations than that.

Tottenham vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb 17, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

PL Form, Standing Tottenham WDWDW, 4th, 47 pts Wolves LWLDW, 10th, 32 pts

Result Probability: Wolves 19% Draw 20% Tottenham 61%

With a slew of very winnable games coming up, and some good results against great teams already banked from earlier this term, there is no reason not to dream about ending that very long top flight title drought.

So with that all said, let’s look at what lineup manager Ange Postecoglu could go with here on the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Oliver Skipp, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Timo Werner; Richarlison

