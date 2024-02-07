Tottenham Hotspur are getting more of their players back; from injury, suspension, international duty, a multitude of reasons. As they approach their next weekend fixture, at home to Brighton, manager Ange Postecoglu will have more players available for selection.

That could include face of the franchise Heung-Min Son, whose South Korean national team side have now been eliminated from the Asian Cup.

Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sat. Feb. 10, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 52% Brighton 25% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham Hotspur DWDWL, 44 pts, 5th Brighton DDLLL, 35 pts, 8th

However, we’re predicting he begins this match on the bench, and then later comes on for cameo. Spurs are only two points outside the top four, currently, so getting a result here would be a big morale boost.

Also, ICYMI, and judging by the traffic statistics you did (sorry: nod to Harry Doyle from “Major League”), Spurs central defender Micky van de Ven is the fastest player in the entire Premier League.

He was clocked at a time that would make him the fastest player in the league, both this year and last.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Brennan Johnson; James Maddison; Timo Werner; Richarlison

