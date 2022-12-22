It’s a Boxing Day first page of the standings London derby as Brentford FC hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. This will also likely see Harry Kane make his first appearance since the England captain skied a penalty kick over the crossbar in his nation’s loss to rival France in the World Cup quarterfinal.

Kane didn’t just miss a spot kick that was a potential late equalizer, he also lost a head-to-head battle against his club teammate, France captain and No. 1 Hugo Lloris.

Boxing Day: Tottenham vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Monday Dec. 26, 12:30pm GMT, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Win 50% Draw 26% Brentford 24%

Series History: Tottenham wins 24 Draws 14 Brentford wins 6

It’s a real tough moment to bounce back from, but Kane’s Spurs teammate, Matt Doherty, says the squad will get their talisman up and running again.

We picked both players for our first team prediction. Here is the rest of the lineup projection.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Forster; Lenglet, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, White, Doherty; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Prediction: Tottenham 2, Brentford 1

Spurs have not lost to the Bees since 1948, so it’s been a while, to say the least. While the Brentford stung Manchester City right before the World Cup break, and they are indeed a tough out, I just don’t think the drought will end here.

