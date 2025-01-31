You know Tottenham Hotspur have fallen down the pecking order, considerably, when Brentford FC are strongly backed to beat them this weekend. Pretty much no one thinks Spurs, who are supposed to be a part of the proverbial big six, can win this London derby.

Did we mention that Brentford were only newly promoted just a couple/few years ago? It just goes to show you how these two London clubs are headed in opposite directions; and rapidly so.

Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford FC FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Part 1 Team News Part 2 Starting XI Prediction

Kickoff: Sunday February 2nd, 2pm

Premier League Standing, Form: Tottenham 15th, 24 pts, DLLLL Brentford FC 11th, 31 pts, LWDLW

Result Probability: Tottenham 29% Draw 24% Brentford FC 47%

The Bees are in mid-table right now, but could they make a push for a Conference League slot? Well, if they get on a hot streak, it might just happen.

So without any further ado, let’s get to the lineup prediction.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Archie Gray, Will Lankshear; Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr; Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories