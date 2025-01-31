There are so many Tottenham Hotspur injury updates to cover today that we’re going to need two whole separate posts in order to process all of them. Let’s start with stellar defender Destiny Udogie (thigh/hamstring), goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), forward Brennan Johnson (calf), Wilson Odobert (hamstring) and Timo Werner (also a thigh/hamstring area injury).

Under fire Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu gave an update earlier today.

Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford FYIs

Team News Part 1 Team News Part 2 Starting XI Prediction

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 2, 2pm, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Premier League Standing, Form: Tottenham 15th, 24 pts, DLLLL Brentford 11th, 31 pts, LWDLW

Result Probability: Tottenham 29% Draw 24% Brentford 47%

Spurs Team News

“They are all kind of around the same time – around 10 days. We are talking about Vicario, (Brennan) Johnson, Destiny (Udogie), Wilson (Odobert), and Timo (Werner),” said Postecoglu.

In other words, they could all be back next weekend, not this weekend.

Elsewhere, a couple days ago, Postecoglu cleared Djed Spence for this game.

“Djed will be fine for the weekend,” he said.

Spurs are the underdogs in this one, a match that Postecoglu very much needs a result from. The heat is really getting turned up on him now.

