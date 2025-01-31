As we said in the last post, we have so much Tottenham Hotspur team news to cover that we’re going to need two different preview articles on it. In this edition, we’ll cover the likes of Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero, James Maddison and Radu Dragusin.

Let’s get the party started with Solanke.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 2, 2pm

Premier League Standing, Form: Tottenham 15th, 24 pts, DLLLL Brentford 11th, 31 pts, LWDLW

Result Probability: Tottenham 29% Draw 24% Brentford 47%

Tottenham Team News

“Dom, who is probably a week behind them, the rest of them are slated to be back in the next week to 10 days to be available,” Postecoglu said of Solanke and his knee injury recovery.

Solanke is looking at a return in mid-to-late February. The timeline is less certain for Romero and his hamstring.

“Romero is a bit of a tricky one,” Postecoglu said. “We are not really sure yet. There is still some work he needs to do. It’s just a slower healer, and it is one we are looking at on a week-to-week basis.”

Meanwhile Maddison is slated to come back next weekend, or thereabouts. Said Postecoglu:

“Madders is around the same time as well – 10 days’ time.”

Finally, Radu Dragusin remains out indefinitely, with a knee injury.

Said Postecoglu: “We’ve got to let it settle down. We’ll get some more info over the weekend. He’s [unlikely to be] involved at the moment. We’ll have to wait to see the extent of it.

“Always a concern when it’s a knee injury.”

