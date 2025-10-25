It was a very information filled media session today for Tottenham Hotspur and their supporters, as manager Thomas Frank provided updates on a few injured players, including Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero and more.

So let’s dive right in, starting with Solanke, and his ankle problem.

Everton FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Oct. 26th, 5:30pm, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting XI Predictions

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Everton FC

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 31% Everton FC 41% Draw 28%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham WDDWL, 14 pts, 6th Everton FC DLDWL, 11 pts, 12th

Spurs Team News

Frank said the following, in regards to the injury-riddled forward: “Dom, positive, he’s taking steps in the right direction and was on the grass on his own today. So, he’s progressing forward.”

It’s most likely an early-to-mid November return for him. The timeline is more or less the same for Udogie, who is recovering from a knee injury.

“Destiny is not on the grass yet, but still progressing, again, not a longer one,” said Frank.

As for Romero, he’ll miss this weekend, due to a groin injury, but he could be back the following week.

Said Frank: “Cuti was just out running on the grass with the performance guys. So, positive, progressing, but no time frame. I don’t expect it to be a longer one.”

Elsewhere, Ben Davies was ruled out for weeks, during Frank’s pre UCL media session. So we won’t see him until after the November international break.

