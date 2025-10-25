Everton FC manager David Moyes gave an update on two injured Toffees earlier today, and when he did, he had a lot to say. Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson aren’t coming back for awhile, but at least we now know more about their situations, straight from the source.

Everton FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Oct. 26th, 5:30pm, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting XI Predictions

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Everton FC

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 31% Everton FC 41% Draw 28%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham WDDWL, 14 pts, 6th Everton FC DLDWL, 11 pts, 12th

Everton Team News

As we learned on Tuesday, Branthwaite suffered a complication while rehabbing his hamstring, and it’s complicated enough that it’ll require surgery.

That means he’s out until well into the new year. This is a big setback to be sure. Things had look promising before.

“We had him back in training,” Moyes said.

“We expected him to be very close for Man City, but it just didn’t feel quite right, so we got it checked and got some work done on it. We wouldn’t put a timescale on it – we’ll give him a chance to heal and take his time.”

Shifting gears to Patterson, he’s got both a plantar fascia problem and a hernia, so dual foot problems. Maybe after the November internationals, we’ll see him back at it.

“[Nathan] had a plantar fascia tear in his foot, which he picked up vs Bradford U21s,” said Moyes.

“It’ll probably keep him out for a couple of weeks. In that period, he’s had a problem with his hernia, so we’re probably going to get it tidied up while he’s out.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories