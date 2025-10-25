Tottenham Hotspur at Everton Predicted Starting XIs

Tottenham Hotspur visits Everton FC on Sunday in a matchup of two sides that started fast, but have since come down to Earth a bit. After the first international break they were both sitting in a spot that was high above preseason expectations.

Now, a week after the second international window, they’re both at a place in the table that is closer to where most expected them to be.

Everton FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Oct. 26th, 5:30pm, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Everton FC

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 31% Everton FC 41% Draw 28%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham WDDWL, 14 pts, 6th Everton FC DLDWL, 11 pts, 12th

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the potential first teams that both managers could select, in the hopes of heading back north in the table.

Starting XI Predictions

Everton

Jordan Pickford (GK); Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko; James Garner, Idrissa Gueye; Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish; Thierno Barry

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Palhinha; Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Brennan Johnson; Richarlison

