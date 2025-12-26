Tuesday saw Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank provide an update on the injury status of two players- Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke. Neither one will return for the Sunday clash at Crystal Palace, but Frank gave the media the following quote in regards to their status:

“Same as I said before. Both of them, I will be very happy when I can announce, ‘now they are part of the squad’. That’s where it is.”

Solanke is out until mid-January, or at least that is what the timeline looks like right now. As for Kulusevski, his return date is unknown at this time.

Other than that, there are no new injury updates at this time. James Maddison, Kota Takai and Destiny Udogie remain sidelined as long term injury absentees. Elsewhere Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero are suspended for the London derby at Palace while Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are away at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

In other words, Frank is going to have some selection headaches to deal with for this match.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

