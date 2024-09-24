Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Qarabag FK

Could this season see the irresistible force versus the immovable object? In that you have the man who “ALWAYS” win trophies in his second season guiding a team versus a club with a 16-year-old trophy drought. Look out Qarabag FK, Tottenham Hotspur, and their manager Ange Postecoglu, are in it to win it.

And by it, we mean the UEFA Europa League, which commences (at least for Spurs) on Thursday. This is a great chance for the North Londoners to finally win some silverware again.

Tottenham vs Qarabag FK FYIs

Kick: Wed. Sept. 25, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 1

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

None. The injury, fitness, suspension situation remains the same, more or less. Richarlison and Wilson Odobert remain out.

That said, there will still be some squad rotation here of course. Spurs will have a starting unit that is mix and match between first teamers and reserves. We believe the end result will look something like this.

Starting XI Prediction vs Qarabag FK

Fraser Forster; Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Djed Spence; Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories