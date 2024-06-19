Tottenham Transfer Talk: Weston McKennie, Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur want to “hijack” Aston Villa’s deal to sign Weston McKennie from Juventus? No, not such much, as those “reports” have proven untrue. There will be no hijacking here, as Villa continue working on trying to procure the Texan midfielder, who is currently with the United States Men’s National Team, as they prepare for their Copa America opener against Bolivia on Sunday.

Here are a couple different transfer gurus confirming that this isn’t going to happen.

Tottenham insist they have no interest in Weston McKennie. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 19, 2024

? again, no talks between Spurs and Weston McKennie so far. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

The FC Dallas Academy graduate has definitely run his course at Juve now, as he strives to find the proper club home. He had been a part of that whole “Leeds United States of America” thing, as he was on loan there while Jesse Marsch was in charge.

McKennie has been linked with Spurs quite a bit in recent years.

Anyway, sorry to lead with a transfer “news” item that is really nothing more than “there is no there there,” but hey, what can do you, given how moribund this window has been thus far?

We really need this transfer window to heat up, and soon. Perhaps it will with Tottenham signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace?

We have covered the Crystal Palace star and the transfer saga surrounding him already here and here.

Now we have an update from Team Talk, which confirms further interest from Spurs.

