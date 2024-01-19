Tottenham are back in action, in one week’s time, when they’ll welcome Manchester City to North London for a fourth round FA Cup tie. During that upcoming week, their very long injury list should shorten, and we’ll look at with who specifically in this post. Part two covers Dejan Kulusevski, Ryan Sessegnon, Alfie Whiteman, Alejo Veliz and Manor Solomon.

Here is the link to part one, which covered James Maddison, Giovani Lo Celso and Ben Davies.

Alfie Whiteman

The backup goalkeeper and Englishman is nearing a return, having recovered from a ankle injury.

Alejo Veliz

The backup center forward is set for a February return from the knee injury that has been plaguing him.

“He hurt his knee the other day and had a scan on it. Yeah, it will keep him out for a little while,” Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu said. “It doesn’t require surgery, but it will keep him out for a couple of months, which is disappointing for him.”

Manor Solomon

His meniscus injury, suffered back in October, has kept him out a long time. However, Solomon is nearing a light at the end of the tunnel. He should be back next month.

Knocks

Dejan Kulusevski is still recovering from an unspecified virus of some sort. Meanwhile Ryan Sessegnon has a knock on this thigh. Both should be fine for next weekend. At least in theory.

International Duty

Heung Min-Son is away on South Korea national team duty at the Asian Cup. Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are with their respective national teams at AFCON.

