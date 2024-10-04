The insanity of this fixture congestion continues as Tottenham Hotspur face a very quick turnaround after their victorious Hungarian odyssey in the UEFA Europa League. The upcoming international break will be well deserved. Heung-min Son and Destiny Udogie (both of which are nursing thigh injuries) are questionable for the Sunday trip to Brighton & Hove Albion. Maybe manager Ange Postecoglu gives them both a rest, with an eye on the aforementioned break period.

We do know for sure that Richarlison (officially an undisclosed injury) and Wilson Odobert (also a thigh problem as well) are certain to miss out.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Oct. 6, 4:30pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 43% Brighton 33% Draw 24%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham Hotspur WLLWW, 10 pts, 8th Brighton WDDDL, 9 pts, 9th

Brighton & Hove Team News

Shifting gears to the host Seagulls, Brajan Gruda (undisclosed), Simon Adingra (also undisclosed), former long time Liverpool man James Milner (thigh) and Solly March (knee) all face late fitness tests in order to make the matchday squad.

Meanwhile the likes of Joao Pedro (ankle injury), Jan Paul van Hecke (unspecified issue) and Matthew O’Riley (ankle) are ruled out here.

