Heung-Min Son probably won’t be fully match fit for Sunday, so we suspect that it will be Timo Werner leading the line for Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. However, the good news is that Destiny Udogie should be fine. As another international break approaches, we just got to say that, yes, we agree- there are too many matches!

Too much fixture congestion! Way too many competitions, all shoved in with too quick of a turnaround. All the players who are speaking out against this are correct.

Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Oct. 6, 4:30pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 43% Brighton 33% Draw 24%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham Hotspur WLLWW, 10 pts, 8th Brighton WDDDL, 9 pts, 9th

It’s not just tough on the players, but it’s a negative for journos, media, fans and supporters etc. It’s watered down the product, overall, which diminishes the appeal.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Brighton

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke; Timo Werner

