This past weekend saw the proverbial Premier League “big six” do very poorly as a whole. Tottenham Hotspur were victims to Wolves, who finally obtained their first point of the season. It was a score draw that felt like a loss, and now the negative momentum could carry over to Bodo/Glimt tomorrow night.

Elsewhere reigning champions and current league leaders Liverpool were upset by Crystal Palace. Chelsea were upset victims to Brighton while Manchester Untied, as poor as they are, remain a superior side to Brentford, but only on paper, as the Bees stung the Red Devils 3-1.

Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Tottenham Hotspur at Bodo/Glimt

Kickoff: Tue Sept 30, 8pm, Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Tottenham 14th, 3 pts, -+1 GD, W Bodo/Glimt 18th, 1 pt, 0 GD, D

Tottenham will hope for no carry-over effects here, as they’re coming off a result in which they absolutely had no business dropping points. Here’s the best case scenario starting lineup (at least in our minds) for trying to turn the tide of momentum.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Bodo/Glimt

Guiglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Pape Matar Sarr, Joao Palhinha, Lucas Bergvall; Brennan Johnson, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories