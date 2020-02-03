Three PL Managers Who Should Return and Three Who Should Remain

The 2019/2020 Premier League season has seen several managerial moves- both new appointments and sackings. Some of these new bosses took their jobs with high expectations, and many of them failed to live up to those expectations.
Let’s take a look at who might get replaced and who will be staying put.
Managers who will likely be gone
Eddie Howe – Bournemouth
Eddie Howe has been in charge of Bournemouth for seven years. He successfully managed to make sure the south coast club keep a place in the Premier League, but they are in peril this season. They are just 2 points away from the relegation zone, as an injury ravaged side continues to show very poor quality. Howe is under intense pressure and it is probable that he and Bournemouth will part ways. He has the second most favorable odds of being sacked after Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Asiabet betting odds available online.
Pep Guardiola – Manchester City
City have won two consecutive PL titles under Guardiola as he’s created a team that broke a number of major records and amassed 197 points over a two season span. They are the only club to have ever accomplished 100 point season, but they have certainly fallen down a peg this term. They are 22 points behind Liverpool and that margin means the title race is pretty much over.
Guardiola has also struggled to get his team past the Champions League quarterfinals and even the Spaniard himself has admitted that winning the Champions League title is critical for his future.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Manchester United
Following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in 2018 Solskjaer was appointed as a temporary manager and United soared. The brief, but successful spell is most well remembered for the Champions League comeback win at PSG in the knockout round.
The United board then gave him a permanent deal and he signed a three-year contract. However, this season has been awful for United, and they are 38 points behind Liverpool. Solskjaer faces a difficult, uphill struggle at United and he could find himself out of a job.
Managers who have to stay
Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool
The story of the 2019/2020 Premier League season, thus far, has been the complete domination of one team – Liverpool. They are 22 points ahead of Manchester City and are about to clinch their first league title since 1990.
This success must be credited to Jurgen Klopp. When he was appointed in 2015, he did not start very convincingly, and poor results were common. Then he proved everyone wrong by gradually building a formidable team that won a Champions League trophy last season in a memorable run that included a famous comeback against Barcelona.
Liverpool are unbeatable right now as this season they have won every game but one. Klopp recently signed a new deal which will see him stay at Anfield until 2024.
Brendan Rodgers – Leicester City
Following the historical and monumental success of 2016, when Leicester surprisingly won the Premier League title, they then went into decline in successive seasons, resulted in the sacking of Claudio Ranieri. However, the appointment of Brendan Rodgers has revived the team once again.
Leicester is in 3rd place, and doing it with limited resources, as Rodgers is exceeding expectations.
Chris Wilder – Sheffield United
Sheffield was promoted from the Championship this season and has been perceived as the team who would fight for a relegation battle. Wilder proved everyone wrong, and currently, they are in 6th place, which is a Europe League spot.
Sheffield United are playing solid football and pulled off excellent matches against top opponents. Their solid defense makes it very difficult to score against them, and Wilder is the one to be praised.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
